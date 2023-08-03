CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 213 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $504.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $469.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

