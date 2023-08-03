CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,383 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.33. 622,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.24. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

