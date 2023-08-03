CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,325,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $52.64. 879,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,031. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $53.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.