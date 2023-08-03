CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $8.44 Million Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after buying an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 124,627 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,580,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 807.7% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 64,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 57,735 shares during the period.

XT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.26. 30,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

