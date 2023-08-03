CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,646 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $72,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.90. 2,064,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,187. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

