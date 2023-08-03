CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
BND traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.10. 3,484,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
