CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.01. The company had a trading volume of 282,981 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.00.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

