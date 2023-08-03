CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,722 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,454 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

