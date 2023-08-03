CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 875 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Pentair Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.38. 546,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $70.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

