CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,043. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

