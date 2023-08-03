CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after buying an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period.

IWO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.09. 445,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,132. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.72 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

