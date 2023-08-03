CGN Advisors LLC Buys 26,808 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,302,000 after purchasing an additional 817,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 246,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,826. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.