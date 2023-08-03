CGN Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.6% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.63% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,305,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000.
Shares of JPIB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.17. 21,532 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $350.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97.
The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.
