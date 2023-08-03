CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $137.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,847 shares. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.31. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

