CGN Advisors LLC Has $30.50 Million Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,528 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 18.16% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $30,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMTB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IMTB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,061. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

About iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.