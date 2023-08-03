ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Short Interest Update

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,550,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 67,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 23.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.52.

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,446,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $30,446,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 890,111 shares of company stock worth $7,746,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT remained flat at $8.12 during midday trading on Thursday. 5,778,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.59. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

