Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Chefs’ Warehouse updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 3.9 %

CHEF traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $30.38. 675,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,110. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $39.54.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,834,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 975,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

