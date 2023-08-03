Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Up 6.6% in July

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 93,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 28,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,411. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.31. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

