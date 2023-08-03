Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Truist Financial

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,194. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

