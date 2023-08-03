Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
Chester Bancorp Stock Performance
Chester Bancorp has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Chester Bancorp
