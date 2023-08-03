Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Chester Bancorp Stock Performance

Chester Bancorp has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

