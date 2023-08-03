Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Lwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 40.7% in the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

