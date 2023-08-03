Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIMGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,570,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 11,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 22.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Chimera Investment stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -63.72%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

