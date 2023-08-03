Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 721,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded down $13.94 on Thursday, hitting $1,922.92. The stock had a trading volume of 275,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,058.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1,842.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Get Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.