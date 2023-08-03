Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.30 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.91. The stock had a trading volume of 603,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,138. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $164.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,259 shares of company stock worth $2,472,298. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

