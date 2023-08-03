ChromaDex (CDXC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect ChromaDex to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 51.99%. On average, analysts expect ChromaDex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CDXC opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDXC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDXC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 52.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ChromaDex by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.