Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,571 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $203.41. 343,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.63. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

