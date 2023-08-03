Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CEO Matthew Farrell Sells 7,006 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.52. 451,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 105,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

