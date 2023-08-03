Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.81 billion-$5.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.66-$0.66 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.78 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

