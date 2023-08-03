Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 423,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMPR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.38. 26,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.75. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cimpress from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

