CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,300 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 608,600 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 455,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,129. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 2.37.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 89,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 129,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

