Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,733,000 after buying an additional 66,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after buying an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,841,000 after buying an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.04. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

