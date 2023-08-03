Citigroup Raises Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $72.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSH. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 537,980 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

