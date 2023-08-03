Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 139,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Citizens & Northern Price Performance
Citizens & Northern stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZNC shares. StockNews.com raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens & Northern
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.78% of the company’s stock.
Citizens & Northern Company Profile
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
