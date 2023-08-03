Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 139,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Citizens & Northern stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZNC shares. StockNews.com raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens & Northern

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.