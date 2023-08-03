Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

Clarivate Trading Down 14.7 %

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,063. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. Research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,910,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 39.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,179 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $28,866,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,464,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

