Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.
Clarivate Trading Down 14.7 %
Shares of CLVT stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,063. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. Research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLVT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,910,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 39.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,179 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $28,866,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,464,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clarivate
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- If You Are Buying A Hotel Stock, Consider Hyatt Hotels
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.