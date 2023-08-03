Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

CMTG opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 44.98 and a quick ratio of 44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.98%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

