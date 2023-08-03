Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $182.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $168.31. The company had a trading volume of 200,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $106.05 and a 52 week high of $174.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total transaction of $503,721.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,947.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total transaction of $503,721.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,947.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $117,896.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,615. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

