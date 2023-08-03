Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 40,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,347. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. Clearmind Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Institutional Trading of Clearmind Medicine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearmind Medicine stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 153,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Clearmind Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

