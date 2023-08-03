Clearwater Analytics’ (CWAN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.05.

CWAN stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 200,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $8,289,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,316,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,143,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $8,289,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,316,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,143,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,572,189 shares of company stock valued at $168,783,176 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

