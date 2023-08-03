Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWAN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.70. 419,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,811. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.33 and a beta of 0.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,081,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,392,083.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,081,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,392,083.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,572,189 shares of company stock worth $168,783,176 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,272,000 after buying an additional 2,581,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after buying an additional 1,816,916 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 178.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,805,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,768,000 after buying an additional 1,799,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,272,000 after buying an additional 1,125,127 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,032.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,220,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,067 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

