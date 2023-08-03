Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,275 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.