Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 41,943 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,943 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.91. 11,853,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,518,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

