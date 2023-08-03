Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 3,509 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $505.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.80 and its 200 day moving average is $485.56. The company has a market cap of $470.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

