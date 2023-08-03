Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 83 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.61. The stock had a trading volume of 899,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.56.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

