Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.05% of Jacobs Solutions worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.98. The company had a trading volume of 167,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,148. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $136.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,714,356. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.60.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

