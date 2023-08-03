Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.60 on Thursday, hitting $332.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,171. The company has a market capitalization of $333.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

