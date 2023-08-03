Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $16.99 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $17.45 on Thursday, reaching $430.52. 927,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,606. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $435.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

