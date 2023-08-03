Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.90 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,247 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VMware by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of VMware by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 1,111.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 563,812 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 517,263 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $160.26. 1,042,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,534. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

