Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 1.5% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $35,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $22,242,606. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ANET traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.37. 1,315,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,508. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $190.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.