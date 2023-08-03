Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.66. 864,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,829. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.56. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock worth $6,118,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

