Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $13.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. Clorox has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average is $156.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 813.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,427,000 after buying an additional 195,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,349,000 after buying an additional 100,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

