Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded up $13.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. Clorox has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average is $156.31.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 813.81%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,427,000 after buying an additional 195,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,349,000 after buying an additional 100,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

